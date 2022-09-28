Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 237,295 shares.The stock last traded at $17.35 and had previously closed at $17.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLX. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Deluxe Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $747.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). Deluxe had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 90.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Deluxe by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

