Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 11,876 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the quarter. Costamare makes up about 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Costamare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after purchasing an additional 162,918 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after buying an additional 689,704 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after buying an additional 428,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 86,941 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Costamare had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $290.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.90 million. Research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.62%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

