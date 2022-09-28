Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,138 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth about $8,959,000. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat purchased 20,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat bought 20,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

ESTE stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.04. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

