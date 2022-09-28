Denali Advisors LLC Buys 52,100 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the quarter. ACCO Brands makes up 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 817,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,708,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $473.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.87.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

