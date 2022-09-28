Denali Advisors LLC Grows Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,369 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 32.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

AMC Networks Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

