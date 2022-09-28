Denali Advisors LLC Grows Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

