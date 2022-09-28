Denali Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares makes up 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 112,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80.

International Bancshares Dividend Announcement

International Bancshares Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

