Denali Advisors LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the quarter. Greif comprises approximately 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Performance

NYSE GEF opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.82. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Greif’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greif news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at $259,978.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,697 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

