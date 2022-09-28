Denali Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFSI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFSI opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.70 million. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 6.77%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $2,636,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $716,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,885,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $2,636,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at $39,857,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,941 shares of company stock worth $4,848,629. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

