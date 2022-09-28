Denali Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 64,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 253,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 86.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,171,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 542,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 23.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 41,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDSN opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $310.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.34. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $103.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 31.89%. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HDSN. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I upped their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

