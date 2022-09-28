Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 74,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 43.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 69.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Stock

NASDAQ EPSN opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

