Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 115,200 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,200 shares during the period. GrafTech International makes up approximately 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Price Performance

NYSE:EAF opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $13.38.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 807.51% and a net margin of 34.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

GrafTech International Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Stories

