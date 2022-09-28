Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 14,048 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the quarter. Worthington Industries comprises approximately 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WOR opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.00. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $62.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Worthington Industries Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.