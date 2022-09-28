Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 84,900 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 314,444.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,768,000 after acquiring an additional 27,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in M.D.C. by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,452,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,948,000 after acquiring an additional 174,454 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $4,405,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

M.D.C. Stock Down 0.1 %

MDC opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.39.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.