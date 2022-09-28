Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 502,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

