Denali Advisors LLC Sells 15,100 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Employers accounts for about 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Employers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Employers by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 39,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Employers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,035,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Employers by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,903,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Employers

In other news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $491,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,504.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Employers Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.05. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $43.46.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Employers had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

About Employers

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

