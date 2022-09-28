Denali Advisors LLC Sells 8,300 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Ingles Markets comprises approximately 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 824,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 75,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 1.0 %

Ingles Markets stock opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.44 and a 52-week high of $102.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

