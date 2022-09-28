DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,197,694,000 after purchasing an additional 477,563 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 536,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 321,674 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $12,912,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 181,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

