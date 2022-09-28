DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance
DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA
Analysts Set New Price Targets
XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.