Depth Token Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (DEP)

Depth Token (DEP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Depth Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Depth Token has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Depth Token has a market cap of $15,550.68 and approximately $38.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Depth Token Profile

Depth Token (DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 631,364,406 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Depth Token

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

