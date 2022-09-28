Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $163.63

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €163.63 ($166.97) and traded as high as €167.15 ($170.56). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €165.90 ($169.29), with a volume of 245,515 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DB1. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €196.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €169.21 and its 200 day moving average is €163.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

