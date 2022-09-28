Dexioprotocol (DEXI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,328.00

Dexioprotocol (DEXI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. Dexioprotocol has a total market cap of $853,627.67 and approximately $13,328.00 worth of Dexioprotocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dexioprotocol has traded 42.5% lower against the dollar. One Dexioprotocol coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010903 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071519 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00156147 BTC.
About Dexioprotocol
Dexioprotocol’s total supply is 355,760,696,019 coins and its circulating supply is 293,160,234,471 coins. Dexioprotocol’s official Twitter account is @dexioprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dexioprotocol Coin Trading
