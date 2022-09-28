dForce (DF) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $32.19 Million

dForce (DF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. dForce has a market capitalization of $32.19 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce coin can currently be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069261 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10588402 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce’s launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,926,175 coins. dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dForce is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for dForce is dforce.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “An integrated and interoperable open finance and monetary protocol matrix covering asset, trading and lending.dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols.”

