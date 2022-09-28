dFuture Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4,154.59 (DFT)

dFuture (DFT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One dFuture coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dFuture has a market capitalization of $4,154.59 and approximately $16,156.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dFuture has traded 91.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00032556 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About dFuture

dFuture is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dFuture

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dFuture should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dFuture using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

