dHedge DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $158,680.00 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $13.14 million and $158,680.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO was first traded on September 10th, 2020. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org.

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode.With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process.”

