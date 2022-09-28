Diamond (DMD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,564.00

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $3.39 or 0.00017344 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and approximately $26,564.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Diamond has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001557 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,711,614 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds.

Buying and Selling Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

