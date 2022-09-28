Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DSX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of DSX stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $342.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 137,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 629,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares during the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.