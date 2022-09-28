Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also commented on DSX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.
Diana Shipping Stock Performance
Shares of DSX stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $342.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15.
Diana Shipping Company Profile
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.
