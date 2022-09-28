Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 449.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

