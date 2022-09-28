Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Price Reaches $0.0668 on Exchanges

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $179,206.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness launched on March 26th, 2021. Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Fitness is 360wellness.io/defit. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

According to CryptoCompare, “360Wellness™ is the Next Generation of Digital Wellness. A decentralized Fitness and Wellness marketplace connecting people with professionals all over the world to stay Fit & Healthy at home. Turning everyone’s living room into their own at-home-fitness studio. Providing a powerful suite of mobile and web solutions to reset the world with wellness post-pandemic. Making everyone’s journey meaningful via the introduction of a revolutionary lifestyle tracker developed in close collaboration with sport scientists and wellness industry experts to monitor how well you train, eat, feel and sleep all in one place.”

