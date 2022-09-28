DigitalBits (XDB) Hits Market Cap of $2.54 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $484,011.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00198486 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,390,396,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,534,346 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

