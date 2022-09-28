Dipper Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $230,997.88 (DIP)

Dipper Network (DIP) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Dipper Network has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One Dipper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Dipper Network has a total market cap of $230,997.88 and approximately $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,143.87 or 1.00036368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00058111 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005678 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00064126 BTC.

About Dipper Network

Dipper Network (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dipper Network is dippernetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dipper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dipper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dipper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

