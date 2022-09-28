Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 37,194 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 77% compared to the average volume of 21,068 call options.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPXS opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $1,130,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 377.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,190,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,730,000 after purchasing an additional 940,839 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.