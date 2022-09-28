disBalancer (DDOS) Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. disBalancer has a market cap of $247,125.00 and approximately $77,293.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s launch date was April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 3,750,000 coins. The official website for disBalancer is disbalancer.com. The Reddit community for disBalancer is https://reddit.com/r/disbalancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

disBalancer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer is a decentralized network that provides DDoS Resistance service and a decentralized load balancer for infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

