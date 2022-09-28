DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) One Day Volume Tops $11,487.00

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. One DISCIPLINA coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DISCIPLINA has a total market cap of $715,560.20 and $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DISCIPLINA has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,422.27 or 0.99972681 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058261 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00063928 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00079057 BTC.

DISCIPLINA Profile

DISCIPLINA (CRYPTO:DSCPL) is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DISCIPLINA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DISCIPLINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DISCIPLINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

