Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DFS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $91.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $133.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.