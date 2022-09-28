DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $37.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on DISH Network to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 35,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 389,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,037.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 453,585 shares of company stock worth $8,040,360. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

DISH Network Stock Down 1.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 142.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 47.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 145.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after buying an additional 384,625 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 168.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 248,609 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $46.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 11.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

