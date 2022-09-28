dKargo Price Reaches $0.0403 (DKA)

dKargo (DKA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $201.53 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One dKargo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dKargo Profile

dKargo’s genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dKargo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment.DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

