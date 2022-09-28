DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $20.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78. DLocal has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. DLocal had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $101.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 90,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 348,920 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $917,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

