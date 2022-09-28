DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.
NASDAQ DLO opened at $20.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78. DLocal has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. DLocal had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $101.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
