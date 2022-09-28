DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Down to $22.62

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.62, but opened at $21.76. DLocal shares last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 3,161 shares traded.
Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.
DLocal Trading Down 2.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter worth $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
