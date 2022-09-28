DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Down to $22.62

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLOGet Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.62, but opened at $21.76. DLocal shares last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 3,161 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

DLocal Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. DLocal had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $101.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter worth $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Stories

