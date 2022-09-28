DMScript (DMST) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

DMScript (DMST) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $38,846.89 and $4.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com.

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

