DOC.COM (MTC) Hits Market Cap of $1.46 Million

DOC.COM (MTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One DOC.COM coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DOC.COM has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $113,590.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DOC.COM

DOC.COM (MTC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic. The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC.

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

According to CryptoCompare, “Doc.com offers an easy-to-use interface that aggregates Artificial Intelligence’s analytical benefits and U.S. certified doctors staffed in-house 24 hours a day, into a single user-friendly application. This allows patients to solicit medical assistance in the place and time of one’s choosing, as well as follow up on treatments they receive and take. MEDICAL TOKEN CURRENCY (MTC) is a digital currency that pays people for taking care of their health. In addition, MTC is the means to interact with Doc.com’s Lifechain-enabled healthcare platform. It allows interested parties to trade valuable population health data, in exchange for a digital currency that can be used to acquire services or products on the platform. Doc.com immediately rewards patients with MTC after each virtual consultation as a benefit for taking care of their health and using our services. Anonymous statistical data is collected on patient population and displayed on the Doc Insights platform Proceeds from healthcare and business partners who subscribe to Doc Insights are used to buy MTC on the regulated exchanges MTC is listed on “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOC.COM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOC.COM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

