Dock (DOCK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $17.40 Million

Dock (DOCK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $17.40 million and $1.42 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dock has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 813,078,411 coins. Dock’s official website is dock.io. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dock

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. Telegram | Discord | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

