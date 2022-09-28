Doctors Coin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.01 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $10,273.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,250 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

