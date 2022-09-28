DODO (DODO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.11 Million

DODO (DODO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One DODO coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DODO has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $125.00 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DODO

DODO launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io.

DODO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone.DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios.”

