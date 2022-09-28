DogemonGo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,323.00 (DOGO)

DogemonGo (DOGO) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. DogemonGo has a total market capitalization of $645,988.65 and $9,323.00 worth of DogemonGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DogemonGo has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DogemonGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DogemonGo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011046 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00146507 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.01817410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

About DogemonGo

DogemonGo’s launch date was August 5th, 2021. DogemonGo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,930,000,000 coins. DogemonGo’s official website is dogemongo.com. The Reddit community for DogemonGo is https://reddit.com/r/dogemongoapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DogemonGo’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DogemonGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DogemonGo is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) augmented reality (AR) mobile game similar to Pokemon Go, where you locate, capture, train, and battle virtual creatures called Dogemons. DogemonGo Combines the Playing Experience with “Dogemons”Users can catch Dogemons and sometimes you can find Crypto Currency as prey among other Dogemons.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogemonGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogemonGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogemonGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DogemonGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogemonGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.