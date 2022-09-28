Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 268,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,281,000 after purchasing an additional 41,570 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 145.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $136.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.30. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $86.01 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.