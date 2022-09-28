Don-key Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $32,188.00 (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 28th. Don-key has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $32,188.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Don-key alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Don-key is don-key.finance.

Buying and Selling Don-key

According to CryptoCompare, “Don-key is designed to reduce the entry barrier for both yield farmers and liquidity providers, opening the DeFi world for two distinct groups of people: those with low investment funds and those who cannot dedicate themselves to mastering the skills and strategies needed to participate in the DeFi world.DON tokens are the full utility token for the Don-key “copy farming” platform. In order to access the DAPP and participate users need to hold at least 100 $DON in their wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.