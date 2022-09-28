Don-key Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $32,188.00 (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 28th. Don-key has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $32,188.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010859 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Don-key Profile
Don-key’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Don-key is don-key.finance.
Buying and Selling Don-key
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.