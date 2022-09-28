Doont Buy (DBUY) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

Doont Buy (DBUY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Doont Buy has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Doont Buy has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $8,826.00 worth of Doont Buy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doont Buy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Doont Buy Profile

Doont Buy’s genesis date was August 10th, 2021. Doont Buy’s total supply is 457,553,588 coins. Doont Buy’s official Twitter account is @doontbuy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Doont Buy’s official website is www.doontbuy.org/#.

Doont Buy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DBUY Token is an Algorithmic supply-elastic cryptocurrency based on Ethereum (ERC-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doont Buy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doont Buy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doont Buy using one of the exchanges listed above.

