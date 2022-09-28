Dopex Price Down 32.2% Over Last Week (DPX)

Dopex (DPX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Dopex coin can currently be bought for about $226.10 or 0.01159183 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dopex has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. Dopex has a market capitalization of $113.05 million and approximately $979,635.00 worth of Dopex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dopex

Dopex’s launch date was June 20th, 2021. Dopex’s total supply is 500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dopex is https://reddit.com/r/Dopex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dopex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dopex’s official website is www.dopex.io.

Buying and Selling Dopex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dopex (Decentralized Options Exchange) is a decentralized options protocol that aims to maximize liquidity and minimize losses for option writers while maximizing gains for option buyers. This is done in a passive manner for liquidity-contributing participants.”

