Dora Factory (DORA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.50 Million

Dora Factory (DORA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00014610 BTC on popular exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $28.50 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dora Factory’s official website is dorafactory.org.

Dora Factory Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture.”

