Dovu Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $994,878.39 (DOV)

Dovu (DOV) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Dovu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dovu has a market capitalization of $994,878.39 and approximately $5,806.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dovu has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dovu Profile

Dovu’s launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 269,048,867 coins. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dovu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

